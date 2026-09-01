DMK seeks front-row seats for senior opposition MLAs in Assembly

CHENNAI: A discussion over the seating arrangement of opposition MLAs took place in the Assembly on Monday after Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert was moved to the front row of the opposition benches.

DMK whip E V Velu urged Speaker J C D Prabhakar to consider giving front-row seats to senior MLAs, including M H Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Thaminum Ansari of Manithaneya Jananayaka Makkal Katchi and K Nithyanandhan of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi.

“Senior members like Jawahirullah, Ansari and Nithyanandhan have experience and can be of help to the House. Their request for front-row seats may be considered,” Velu said.

He said Jawahirullah and other senior members from the minority community had often taken part in Assembly proceedings and offered useful suggestions. He also pointed out that they could contribute better if given seats in the front row.

Responding to Velu, Speaker Prabhakar said the present seating arrangement was based on the party and symbol under which members were elected. He said Tharahai Cuthbert had been given a front-row seat following a request from the Congress leadership, as the party had recognised her as its CLP leader.

The speaker said he would keep Velu’s request regarding Jawahirullah and Ansari under consideration and take an appropriate decision at the right time.