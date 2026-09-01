EOW to probe crypto fraud, 40,000 plaints filed

MADURAI: Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday transferred six cases related to the alleged FQL Multi-Level Marketing (MLM)-cum-cryptocurrency trading fraud, believed to be worth Rs 400 crore, to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) even as the number of complaints increased to 40,000 on Monday.

According to a release from the DGP’s office, the alleged fraud took place across Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Sivaganga districts over the past seven months. An agency allegedly operated fraudulent schemes under the names FQL Investment Trading”, “FQL Exchange App” and “VG Investment Group Syndicate.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that agents induced people to invest via cash and G-Pay/UPI transactions. A portion of the funds was allegedly converted into Tether (USDT) and credited to FQL/VG wallets. Subsequently, withdrawals failed, and investors’ balances became inaccessible, and they were asked to make additional payments. The application was later shut down.