Following Megamalai, residents in Valparai start opposing ESZ notification

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the ongoing conflict at Megamalai Tiger Reserve regarding the eviction of residents and farmers from forest lands, the residents of Valparai in Coimbatore district have also launched a widespread public campaign against the centre's move to declare areas around the Anamalai Tiger Reserve as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The opposition, which has been ongoing for the past two years, has now turned into a people's movement, after they said that the government authorities started to impose restrictions slowly.

So, the residents are individually preparing to submit representations to the government, citing ground realities and administrative facts that opposes to declare the hilly region as an ESZ.

The people residing in each area in Valparai separately started movements demanding the exclusion of the areas where they reside from the ESZ restrictions.

A Arnold Regee, a coordinator for Rottikadai, Sholayar Dam and its city areas, said that they distributed a representation/objection letter explaining the disadvantages to their inhabitants if it comes under the ESZ.

"In our representation, we have requested that these inhabited areas be separately identified in the final spatial framework and removed from blanket restrictions applicable to surrounding ecological land.

We have clarified that we are not seeking any reduction in protection for forests, wildlife habitats or water bodies, but want precise, GIS-verifiable settlement boundaries.