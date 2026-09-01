Free rides for PwDs extended to LSS and low-floor buses in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The government has expanded free bus travel for persons with 40% or more disability, allowing them to travel free of cost across a wider range of city, town and mofussil bus services using their Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID). The move expands the existing benefit, which was earlier restricted to specified routes and bus services.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jagadeeshwari, while responding to the demand for grants for the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, said the expanded benefit would cover low-floor buses, Express, Limited Stop Service (LSS), Deluxe and mofussil services. However, air-conditioned buses will be excluded.

The scheme will also cover persons with disabilities who cannot commute independently and require an attendant. In such cases, the attendant can also travel free of cost. The government is implementing the expanded scheme at an annual cost of Rs 114 crore.

Earlier, free travel was available to eligible persons with disabilities for specified journeys, including commuting between their homes and educational institutions, hospitals, training centres and workplaces. There were also provisions for free travel on suburban buses in districts and ordinary buses at hill stations for journeys of up to 100 km.