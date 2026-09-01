Minister Vijay Balaji challenges DMK members to wear old dhotis over quality of new Pongal dhotis

CHENNAI: Handlooms Minister M Vijay Balaji on Monday challenged DMK members in the Assembly to wear the earlier eight-muzham (feet) dhotis, which were provided to the people by the erstwhile DMK-led government during Pongal, if they believed they were better in quality than the new four-muzham dhotis proposed by the TVK government.

Balaji issued the challenge while responding to DMK MLA S Austin, who raised concerns that the four-muzham dhotis to be distributed under the free dhoti-saree scheme for Pongal 2027 would be of lower quality considering the pricing quoted by the incumbent government.

“There is no problem if you say the earlier eight-muzham dhotis were of better quality. During Pongal, our MLAs and ministers will wear the new four-muzham dhotis. Let the opposition members (DMK) wear the old dhotis. People can see for themselves which is of better quality,” Balaji said.

The minister said the government decided to change the design after receiving several representations from the public. He said the same variety of dhoti and saree had been distributed for nearly 12 years and people wanted a change.

Balaji said weavers he met during his recent visit to Nagercoil also welcomed the decision and assured the state government of their cooperation.