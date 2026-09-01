Ramnad fishers call off indefinite strike after assurances from TN govt

RAMANATHAPURAM: Rameswaram mechanised boat fishermen have withdrawn their proposed indefinite strike and hunger protest following an assurance from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister that their key demands, including the release of fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities, would be addressed.

Following the recent arrests and seizure of boats on July 28, August 6 and August 12, respectively, the fishermen association announced an indefinite strike from August 31. During the emergency meeting on Monday, the fishermen association announced it would call off the protests following assurances.

Association president V P Jesuraja said that the fishermen had placed several demands before the government, including securing the release of fishermen and mechanised boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy and finding a permanent diplomatic solution to the prolonged fishing dispute in the Palk Bay.

They also sought compensation for more than 50 mechanised boats that were allegedly damaged or rendered unfit while in Lankan custody.

According to resolutions adopted at the meeting, a delegation of fishermen met the Fisheries Minister A Srinath on August 30. The minister assured that the government would intervene and take steps to address their grievances at the earliest.