Saree, cable and courage help Tamil pilgrims escape Nepal floods

MAYILADUTHURAI: A saree became an unlikely lifeline for a group of pilgrims caught in a sudden flood in Nepal, helping stranded people climb to safety as raging waters swept through the area. Recalling the terrifying experience after returning home to Thillai Nagar in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, R Poonguzhali said the group had to scramble up a hill through thick mud as floodwaters surged around them.

The couple, K Rathina Kumar and R Poonguzhali, and S Manimekalai were among the 21 of the 57-member group who survived after being stranded in Nepal.

The 21 Tamil Nadu residents who were among the pilgrims rescued from Nepal arrived in Chennai late Friday night after being flown back to India via New Delhi. The group, including seven people from Mayiladuthurai, had travelled on a 13-day tour arranged by Super Yathirai Agency in Kumbakonam and was travelling in three buses when it was caught in the disaster on August 23.

Poonguzhali said a 10-minute traffic hold-up caused by road construction had unexpectedly saved their lives. “We were stuck in traffic for about 10 minutes and that 10 minutes saved our lives. Had we moved ahead, we would have been swept away by the flood less than a kilometre from where we were held up,” she said.

The group initially mistook the thick fog ahead for a scenic view and was preparing to take photographs. “We casually saw the fog and thought it was another scenery that we could capture. But suddenly, the fog turned into a huge wave, like a tsunami, sweeping everything away,” she recalled. As they watched vehicles being carried away by the floodwaters, they realised they had to get out immediately.