Saree, cable and courage help Tamil pilgrims escape Nepal floods

MAYILADUTHURAI: A saree became an unlikely lifeline for a group of pilgrims caught in a sudden flood in Nepal, helping stranded people climb to safety as raging waters swept through the area. Recalling the terrifying experience after returning home to Thillai Nagar in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, R Poonguzhali said the group had to scramble up a hill through thick mud as floodwaters surged around them.
The couple, K Rathina Kumar and R Poonguzhali, and S Manimekalai were among the 21 of the 57-member group who survived after being stranded in Nepal.
The 21 Tamil Nadu residents who were among the pilgrims rescued from Nepal arrived in Chennai late Friday night after being flown back to India via New Delhi. The group, including seven people from Mayiladuthurai, had travelled on a 13-day tour arranged by Super Yathirai Agency in Kumbakonam and was travelling in three buses when it was caught in the disaster on August 23.
Poonguzhali said a 10-minute traffic hold-up caused by road construction had unexpectedly saved their lives. “We were stuck in traffic for about 10 minutes and that 10 minutes saved our lives. Had we moved ahead, we would have been swept away by the flood less than a kilometre from where we were held up,” she said.
The group initially mistook the thick fog ahead for a scenic view and was preparing to take photographs. “We casually saw the fog and thought it was another scenery that we could capture. But suddenly, the fog turned into a huge wave, like a tsunami, sweeping everything away,” she recalled. As they watched vehicles being carried away by the floodwaters, they realised they had to get out immediately.
The survivors got down from their vehicle and began climbing the nearby hill. The road was covered in mud after the flood swept through the area, making the climb difficult. A metal cable at the site was used to pull people up one by one.
The survivors also used Poonguzhali’s saree to help those struggling to climb. One person would climb up and then help pull up another, while those who could not climb were assisted by others.
In one instance, a woman who was unable to make the climb was asked to tie the saree around her waist so those already on higher ground could pull her up. Rathinakumar too went back towards the dangerous stretch to help others climb to safety.
“After we climbed uphill, we looked down and saw the flood raging just beneath our feet,” Poonguzhali said. The group eventually reached a relief camp after making it to higher ground and was later rescued with the assistance of the Indian Embassy.
The couple and Manimekalai reached their home on Monday and were received by relatives.
After returning home, they went straight to the pooja room and prayed for the safe return of those who remain untraced. Poonguzhali said the survivors were grateful for the assistance provided by the Central and State governments and were still waiting for news about the others.