Snakes in bathroom at Vellore's Kesavapuram panchayat school, parents demand compound wall

VELLORE: R Nadiya, a parent from Kesavapuram village in Vellore's Kaniymabadi block, is scared until her children return home from the nearby Panchayat Union Primary School daily. Her fear has worsened after a snake was found inside the school toilet last week.

Like Nadiya, many parents are worried about their children’s safety and have demanded that a compound wall be built around the school. On Monday, residents, especially parents, of Kesavapuram village submitted a petition to Collector PS Leela Alex, seeking the construction of a compound wall around the campus, citing safety concerns.

According to the petitioners, around 159 students study in the school, which offers classes from 1 to 5. Locals said the school has lacked a compound wall for over 30 years, ever since its inception.

"These are small kids, and they won't know what to do if something bad happens. The school premises are bushy; there is a drainage canal and a lake behind the school building. Poisonous snakes and insects frequent the school premises. Due to the heat these days, snakes enter the school building to take shade. Moreover, when it rains, water from the drainage canal overflows, and stagnant rainwater blocks the school entrance," said Nadiya.