'Sports city being revamped, not junked'

CHENNAI: Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said the proposed Global Sports City at Semmancheri had not been cancelled and that its Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being reworked to incorporate upgraded, international-standard sports infrastructure. He added that the 125 acres earmarked for the project would continue to remain with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The project was originally proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore. Speaking during a calling attention motion in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the previous DMK government had laid the foundation stone for the Global Sports City at Semmancheri, but alleged that the present government had cancelled the project.

Udhayanidhi said the government should realise how difficult it was to secure 125 acres of land in and around Chennai. The DMK government had examined three locations before finalising Semmancheri based on the recommendations of a consultant appointed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), he said, adding that a high-level inspection had also been conducted.

Responding, Arjuna said the sports city proposed during the DMK regime included a water sports centre, an archery training centre, skating facilities and a multi-purpose sports arena.