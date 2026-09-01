Tasmac employees get second pay hike, salary doubles in two months

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a salary revision for employees working in Tasmac outlets across the state, marking the second wage revision for them within eight weeks, taking their salaries up by up to 100% compared to their July salaries. On July 7, Tasmac announced a wage hike of 25%. The new salaries will be almost 50% more than their August salaries.

During the discussion on the demands for grants for the prohibition and excise department in the Assembly, Minister K Vignesh said the decision was taken after considering the concerns of employees who have been working in Tasmac outlets for the past 23 years.

Under the revised pay structure, Tasmac supervisors will receive Rs 33,033 per month, while salesmen will get Rs 30,284 and assistant salesmen Rs 28,680. The state held four rounds of talks with trade union representatives before finalising the revised pay, he said. The new salaries will come into effect from September 1, 2026, involving an additional expenditure of Rs 486.96 crore.

The minister also warned Tasmac employees against selling liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP). Strict action would be taken even if an employee charges just Rs 1 over than the MRP. Employees would initially face suspension for three months, while those who continue to overcharge customers would be dismissed from service.

Vignesh announced that 250 Tasmac employees would be promoted as Junior Assistants through a special selection process. Employees would also be provided one day off every week and two days of paid leave every month.