Thoppu Venkatachalam quits DMK, says no plans to join any other party

ERODE: Former Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister and former DMK Central District Secretary Thoppu ND Venkatachalam has decided to quit the DMK. Venkatachalam said he could not continue his political journey in the party because of bitter experiences he faced while serving as the district party secretary and DMK candidate in the Assembly election.

Venkatachalam told TNIE that he had no intention of joining any other political party at present and that his importance will be known to everyone in the Perundurai by-election.

While addressing reporters in Perundurai, Venkatachalam said he had sent a letter to DMK Chief MK Stalin informing him of his decision to resign his basic membership of the party.

"I thank the party leadership for placing its trust in me and allowing me to serve as the central district in-charge and as the Perundurai Assembly candidate. However, some bitter experiences with certain people who worked with me during my tenure as district in-charge and during the Assembly election have made a big impact on my mind. Because of this, it is impossible to continue my journey within the DMK. Therefore, I have decided to resign from the basic membership," he said.

He also said that messages circulating on social media claiming that he was withdrawing from politics were incorrect stating that he is not a politician who lacks in political acumen.