TN gets Rs 33,066 crore power push, coal plant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday unveiled a massive Rs 33,066-crore Transmission Improvement Scheme to radically upgrade the state’s power infrastructure. Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, the CM laid out plans to construct 196 new substations and lay 15,000 km of power lines across the state.

The CM also said that five ageing 210-MW power units at the Thoothukudi Thermal Station will be replaced by a new 1,600-MW supercritical thermal plant. The new plant with two units of 800 MW each would be set up under public-private partnership at the same complex at an estimated cost of Rs 20,800 crore, Vijay said.

The existing Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station has five coal-based generating units, with a combined installed capacity of 1,050 MW. The units were commissioned in phases from 1979 and have been serving the state for several decades.

The CM said that TN was a leading state in renewable energy and was focusing on wind and solar power as well as battery energy storage. However, renewable sources were not available continuously and uniformly throughout the day.

Though battery storage technology was being developed to store surplus renewable power for use during periods of high demand, the existing infrastructure may not be sufficient to meet the state’s round-the-clock electricity requirement, he said.