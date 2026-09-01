TN to set up semiconductor park, fintech and logistics hubs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced the establishment of a semiconductor and electronics manufacturing park at Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram district, a multi-modal logistics hub in Tiruchy and a digital finance centre (fintech hub) in Coimbatore.

Making the announcements in the Assembly under Rule 110, Vijay said the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing park would be established to attract greater investments and increase Tamil Nadu’s share in the sector.

The park project, to be implemented by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore, is expected to attract investments of around Rs 2,000 crore and generate nearly 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“A world-class research and development facility will be established at the park to facilitate the setting up of new industries in the semiconductor sector,” the chief minister said.

The government will also establish a digital finance centre in Coimbatore to promote digital financial services through fintech innovations. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will develop the centre through public-private participation at an estimated cost of `400 crore.