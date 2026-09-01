Woman killed, body cut into seven pieces, dumped in water tanks in Salem

SALEM: The mortal remains of an unidentified woman, dismembered into seven pieces and packed in three plastic sacks, were recovered from the roof and water tanks of two houses at Arisipalayam in Salem district on Monday. Investigation is under way to ascertain the identity of the woman, who is suspected to be aged around 35 to 40 years.

According to sources, the incident came to light when Ramesh of Gunabalan Ramasamy Street, a priest and resident of one of the houses, returned home on Monday after spending two days in Kumbakonam with his family. As his family members opened a house tap for domestic purposes, they smelt a foul odour emanating from the water and decided to inspect the two rooftop tanks.

During the inspection, Ramesh found a plastic sack, containing a human leg, inside one of the tanks. Alarmed, he searched the other tank and found a similar sack with human remains. Startled by the discovery, he alerted A Pallapatti police, who rushed to the spot.