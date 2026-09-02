Acceptance of MLAs’ resignation: Madras HC reserves orders on AIADMK’s pleas

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on the petitions filed by AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy challenging the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignation of six party MLAs who had cross-voted in favour of TVK during the voting on the confidence motion and later defected to the ruling party.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan reserved orders after arguments were completed in the petition against the acceptance of the resignations of AIADMK MLAs S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, Isakki Subaya, C Vijaya Bhaskar and MR Vijayabaskar.

The main contentions of the petitioner, represented by senior counsel V Giri and SR Rajagopal, was that the resignations were a result of horse-trading and inducements and the Speaker had failed to conduct due inquiry. They said the Speaker’s decision suffers from ‘procedural impropriety and irrationality’ as he did not check the voluntariness and genuineness of the resignation as mandated under Article 190 (3) (b) of the Constitution.

Senior counsels CS Vaidyanathan and advocate general Vijay Narayan appeared for the Speaker and Assembly secretary. Vaidyanathan submitted that resignation and disqualification proceedings are two different aspects.