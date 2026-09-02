Assistant engineer of TNPDCL held while taking Rs 7,000 bribe

CHENNAI: An asistant engineer of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a `7,000 bribe from a consumer in Chennai. The suspect, identified as Chandran, has been remanded in judicial custody

The DVAC sources said the arresty follows a complaint filed by J Sivaselvan. The complainant said he had applied for an additional single-phase electricity connection on July 9 and paid the prescribed fee. However, the application was rejected by the assistant engineer on August 6.

Sivaselvan subsequently applied for an upgraded connection and completed the required wiring work. The police said Chandran initially demanded Rs 10,000 from Sivaselan for processing the application, but later reduced the demand to Rs 7,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Sivaselvan approached the DVAC, Chennai detachment, and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the officials laid a trap on Tuesday. Chandran was caught red-handed while accepting the Rs 7,000 from Sivaselvan. The DVAC officials also seized Rs 12,540 in unaccounted cash from him.