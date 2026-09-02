Body in water tanks: Dismembered woman's identity ascertained in Salem

SALEM: A day after the dismembered remains of a woman were found in plastic bags dumped in water tanks at Salem’s Arisipalayam, police identified the victim as J Thangamani (58), a resident of Mettupatti in Thadhanur.

Her remains were recovered on Monday from the rooftop and water tanks of two houses at Arisipalayam. Thangamani's husband, Jeevanandam, had lodged a missing complaint at the Pallapatti police station, stating that she had been missing since August 28. He had also provided details of her identification marks, including a tattoo on her hand.

Police took Jeevanandam to Salem government hospital, where he identified his wife based on the tattoo on her hand.

Thangamani was working as a cook in Sankar Nagar and had left for work on August 28 but did not return home. Police are now examining her movements and the people she had been in contact with around the time she went missing.

As part of the investigation, police are examining her call records and gathering details of people connected to her through her workplace and personal contacts to identify those who may have had contact with her before her disappearance. Some suspects are also being questioned, police sources said.