CM Vijay announces Rs 4,800 crore desalination plant at Minjur; 24-hour water supply for Avadi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Wednesday, announced a Rs 4,800 Crore desalination plant at Minjur with a capacity to treat 400 million litres of seawater a day to meet the drinking water requirements of North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur.

Announcing a slew of schemes for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110, the Chief Minister announced that a new Rs 500 crore scheme would be implemented in Avadi Municipal Corporation to provide 24-hour drinking water supply to all households.

The CM also announced an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for improving drinking water facilities in the Madurai and Cuddalore municipal corporations, nine municipalities and 20 town panchayats.

Another Rs 300 crore would be allocated as the first phase of the renovation of 33 old combined drinking water supply schemes. A Rs 410 Crore scheme would also be implemented to augment the capacity of the Kilpauk Water Treatment Plant in Chennai.

The CM announced Rs 2,400 crore as the first phase of works to renovate the 40-year-old underground sewerage system in the Madurai Municipal Corporation.

New underground sewerage schemes would be implemented for Rs 960 crore in the uncovered and newly added areas of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation and in Kundrathur and Nandhivaram-Guduvanchery municipalities.

Rs 236 crore would be spent on improving drinking water and sewerage systems in areas including Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam and Egmore in Chennai.

Waste-to-Energy projects with power generation capacities of 9mw and 10mw would be implemented in Tirunelveli and Salem municipal corporations respectively.

The Tirunelveli project would cost Rs 256 crore, while the Salem project would cost Rs 291 crore, taking the total estimated cost of the two projects to Rs 547 crore.

The CM announced Rs 1,850 crore for road works in all urban local bodies, including Chennai, to repair roads damaged during excavation for drinking water and underground sewerage works and to construct new roads.

Under the Vettri Thamizhagam Vision Plan, the Greater Chennai Corporation would undertake works estimated at Rs 110 crore to create 35 km of people-friendly modern streets over an area of 45 sq km, provide 15 km of safe access to schools and improve 105 traffic islands.