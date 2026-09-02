CM Vijay plans UK tour from September 10 to woo investors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to visit Britain between September 10 and 16, his first overseas tour, to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. Sources said the chief minister may include other countries in his itinerary, and it will be finalised later.

Confirming the proposed Britain visit, a senior government official said Vijay would meet business leaders, pitch TN’s investment potential across sectors and oversee the signing of memoranda of understanding.

The visit comes soon after the government announced that it had secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore within its first 100 days in office. This includes 97 MoUs worth Rs 67,452 crore signed at an investors’ conclave in Chennai in August.

The government has projected the commitments as an important early achievement of its industrial policy. Vijay’s proposed visit is expected to take the campaign overseas at a time when neighbouring states, particularly AP, are stepping up efforts to attract new projects.

Industries Minister Keerthana is likely to visit Taiwan on September 4 to attend SEMICON Taiwan as part of the state’s efforts to reach global semiconductor and electronics companies.