Deans appointed to several government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The health department on Tuesday issued a series of promotion and transfer orders to fill vacancies of senior officials in Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and government medical colleges.

Deputy director of Medical Services (Leprosy), Chennai, has been promoted and posted as joint director of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Directorate of Family Welfare, Chennai. Dr R Jayageetha, joint director of Health Services in Sivaganga district, has been transferred to the TN Health System Project in Chennai in the same capacity.

Dr R Mani, director of the TN Multi Super Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai, has been posted as the dean of PudukottaiMedical College. Dr VV Kannan, professor of paediatric surgery at Tirunelveli Medical College, has been appointed as director of the Omandurar hospital.

Dr G Balaji, professor of Ophthalmology at Madras Medical College, has been appointed as dean of Tiruvallur Medical College. The incumbent dean, Dr V P Mohan Gandhi, has been posted as dean of Nagapattinam Medical College.