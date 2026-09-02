File FIR if Tasmac buyers complain of not getting bill: Madras HC to cops

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the police to register FIR if any consumers complain of non-issuance of bills for the purchase of liquor from Tasmac retail outlets.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders recently on the petition filed by advocate G Devarajan regarding non-issuance of bills, collection of excess amounts over and above the MRP, and recovering the excess amount from the errant employees.

The judge ordered the respondent authorities to ensure full implementation of the August 6 circular issued by the Tasmac to all its regional managers and retail outlet employees to issue bills to the customers.

He also directed the Tasmac authorities to hold an inquiry into the excess collection in 30 outlets as alleged by the petitioner and submit a report to the DVAC for further action. The DVAC was also directed to initiate appropriate action, both departmental and legal, against the erring employees on excess collection and proceed further in accordance with the law.

The judge had already issued orders to the Tasmac to issue bills and maintain bill books in all the outlets.