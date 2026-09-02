Government remodelling DMK’s mini stadium scheme: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: The state government is remodelling the scheme for establishing mini stadiums in each Assembly constituency, with a likely increase of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore in the allocation per facility from the current Rs 3 crore, said Minister for Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday.

He made the announcement while replying to a series of questions from MLAs on the status of the mini stadium project in their respective constituencies. In what was perhaps the first instance of its kind, Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar allowed 23 supplementary questions from members on a sports-related query.

Responding to a question from DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekaran on the proposed mini stadium in Tiruvaiyaru, Arjuna said the facility had been announced in all 234 constituencies during the previous DMK regime and that the incumbent government was reviewing the project status.

“During a review of the project in Karur, we found that it was not possible to build a proper stadium with an allocation of Rs 3 crore. Even if a stadium is built with that amount, it would only be a nominal facility and would not serve all purposes. Just laying a track would cost Rs 10 crore.