Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeks audit details of tatkal power scheme

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Tangedco and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) to provide details on the audit and utilisation of Rs 2,431.51 crore collected under the Tatkal electricity connection scheme for farmers from 2021.

A bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel gave directions on a PIL filed by advocate C Selvakumar of Madurai, alleging a lack of transparency in the implementation of the above scheme. The case was adjourned to September 16.

Selvakumar stated that the state government has been implementing a free electricity scheme for farmers by providing a subsidy from public funds. Around Rs 7,280 crore was allocated in the financial year 2025-26, and the same was increased to Rs 7,431.58 crore for the year 2026-27, he added.

While eligible farmers have been waiting for several years to avail the above free electricity connection, the government introduced the tatkal scheme, which is a fast-track scheme that allowed farmers to pay a one-time fee to get an agricultural power connection.

This affected the small and marginal farmers who are waiting in queue for the free electricity connections, Selvakumar alleged. It also defeated the very object of the free electricity scheme by converting it into a paid one, he added.