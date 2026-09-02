Man-eater remains elusive despite sustained efforts in Gudalur forest

NILGIRIS: Despite trying all possible options, forest department officials are yet to capture the ‘man-eater’ tiger at Lauriston in Gudalur Forest Division. The animal, identified as a male aged between 8-10 years, remains elusive.

"Unlike operations to capture problematic wild elephants, tracking and capturing a tiger requires considerable time and patience. We believe that the tiger is healthy. Analysis of camera trap footage indicates that it is moving between the nearby Singara Forest Range in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Lauriston in O-Valley, under the Gudalur Forest Division," said District Forest Officer (DFO) P Devaraj.

"We have no other option but to continue all possible measures including patrolling with kumki elephants and field-level tracking teams, while searching for pugmarks and scat.

Though the animal has moved into the MTR, it could return any time. Based on its earlier movement pattern, the tiger used to shift its presence between these locations once every 10 to 15 days. We suspect that it came to Lauriston from Singara Forest Range," he said.

The tiger's last reported attack occurred on August 21, when it killed K Ravikumar (51) at Lauriston and consumed parts of his body. The possibility of the animal returning to the area in search of prey has raised concerns among forest officials and staff.