Minister Aadhav Arjuna says AIADMK, TVK same; sets off political ripples

CHENNAI: A seemingly innocuous exchange during the question hour on Tuesday by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, saying that the TVK and the AIADMK are the same (not different parties), caused ripples in political circles.

The remark went unchallenged by the AIADMK MLAs present in the House, even as some of those who had backed the TVK government during the May 13 confidence vote were seen smiling.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Agri SS Krishnamurthi and a few others entered the House after a few minutes, unaware of what had happened. However, on social media, a few AIADMK supporters took exception to the remark.

The minister’s remark came in response to Tiruvallur MLA R Prakasam, who said construction of a railway bridge in Sevvapet has been pending for a long time and it should be completed at the earliest. Responding, Arjuna said,

“Tiruvallur is our district where we won all 10 Assembly constituencies.” Intervening, AIADMK MLA G Hari said the TVK won only nine and while the only other constituency was won by the AIADMK. Arjuna with a wink and smile said, Athimukavum naamum onnuthaane (AIADMK and us are the same).

Joining this conversation, the Speaker said, “The House does know no such relationship.” However, Arjuna said he was referring to the relationship between MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.