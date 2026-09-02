'MLAs should wear khadi once a week to help weavers': TN Minister M Vijay Balaji

CHENNAI: Minister M Vijay Balaji on Tuesday urged ministers and MLAs to buy and use handloom and khadi products, saying greater public support was essential to improve the livelihood of weavers in the state.

At the Assembly, Balaji said departments should give preference to Co-optex and handloom societies while purchasing uniforms and other products. He also appealed to ministers and MLAs to wear handloom or khadi garments at least once a week or per month.

On DMDK member Premalatha Vijayakant’s demand for a wage hike, the minister said the remuneration for weaving a saree had been increased to Rs 203.86 from Rs 178.36, while that for a 3.75-metre dhoti had gone up to Rs 166.26 from Rs 151.71.

He announced a further 10% increase in basic wage and a 10% hike in dearness allowance for members of cotton and silk handloom societies.