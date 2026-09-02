Paddy straw gets good price in Thanjavur as demand peaks

THANJAVUR : Farmers in Thanjavur district are getting a good price for paddy straw compared to last year as traders from other districts are procuring it amid fears of shortages in near future due to the prevailing El Nino conditions.

For farmers whose yield has come down due to heatwave conditions, the good price for straw came as a solace. Kuruvai paddy crop has been cultivated in around 64,800 hectares in Thanjavur district this year. This harvest is over in around 30,000 hectares according to officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.

Traders who buy paddy straw from the delta districts are from Karur, Salem, Erode and Namakkal districts. The paddy straw is being used as cattle feed and also for mushroom cultivation.

Even as farmers in Tiruvaiyaru were reporting loss of yield due to the heatwave conditions, they also pointed out they are getting a good price for the paddy straw.

“The traders are giving Rs 120 per bundle of paddy straw. Last year the average price for the bundle were Rs 30 which even fell upto Rs 25,” says S Sivakumar of Manathidal village. The same situation prevails in neighbouring villages of Senthalai, Kandamangalam and Ammaiyagaram, he added.