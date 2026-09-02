Rs 76.5-crore skill centres in five industrial training institutes to upskill construction workers in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a host of measures, including ‘construction skill centres’ across the state, towards skilling construction workers, and providing them with amenities at a total outlay of Rs 155 crore.

Moving the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Minister for Labour and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas said the state government will set up construction skill centres at five government industrial training institutes (ITIs) at a total outlay of Rs 76.46 crore to provide advanced skill training for registered construction workers.

Further, 50,000 registered construction workers will receive seven days of skill training, with wage-loss compensation of Rs 800 per day. The programme is expected to cost Rs 48 crore for the state exchequer.

Under the ‘Tamil Nadu Construction Skilled Hands Going Abroad’ scheme, 1,000 registered construction workers will be provided with international-level skill training, including on foreign language learning, to help them secure jobs abroad. The scheme will be implemented at Rs 15.06 crore. Further, two mobile safety training centres will be set up at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore.

The government will also set up temporary shelters with basic amenities in Chennai and Coimbatore at Rs 14 crore for the benefit of construction workers visiting in search of work. A total of 50 basic facility centres will also be set up at places where construction workers gather each morning. The centres will provide potable water and access to welfare board services, the minister added.

Further, ITI instructors will receive advanced technical training at Rs 1 crore. Under the ‘ITI-Foreign Employment Success Scheme’, which will be executed at Rs 7.33 crore, ITI students will receive skill and foreign language training to help them secure jobs abroad.

The minister also announced that registered gig workers will get accident insurance cover worth Rs 10 lakh.