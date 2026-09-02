TN CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against farmers, teachers over protests during DMK rule

While the CPI, CPM and PMK welcomed the announcement, the DMK sought clarification on whether cases booked against those staging protests since May 2026 would also be withdrawn. Former minister and DMK MLA MRK Panneerselvam sought to know if cases against farmers protesting for a complete crop loan waiver would be quashed.

DMK MLA S Austin raised objection to the part of Vijay’s statement that mentioned “cases filed during the previous regime”. Former DMK minister EV Velu too objected to the wording, which he said pointed fingers at the previous regime. “Cases are registered by the police solely to maintain law and order. Will the present government not file any case against anyone hereafter?” he quipped.Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said that during the previous DMK regime, more than 5,000 cases had been withdrawn.

Joining the debate, CPI MLA T Ramachandran said cases filed against anti-NEET protesters should also be withdrawn. A similar request was made by PMK’s Sowmya Anbumani for those facing cases for NLC agitations.

Former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam urged the government to withdraw political cases allegedly foisted by the previous government. The AIADMK MLA said he was also a victim of such cases, which he was capable of facing in court, and sought relief for others affected.

PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said various farmers’ associations had met the CM and requested the withdrawal of the cases as they were spending considerable time in court. “There is no politics in this gesture (by the CM),” he added.