Toll fee goes up 5 per cent at 15 plazas across Tamil Nadu since September 1

CHENNAI: Motorists heading to Salem or Tindivanam from Bengaluru are being charged an additional 3% to 5% in toll plaza fee as an annual increase by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) came into effect at 15 plazas across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The fee at the state’s remaining 62 toll plazas were revised on April 1.

The revised rates will remain in force until August 31 next year.

According to a notification, the toll fee has been increased by `5 to `30, depending on the category of vehicle.

The seven toll plazas that witnessed the revision in the northern and north-western parts of the state are: Palayam, Omalur, Rasampalayam, Mettupatti, Nathangarai, Veeracholapuram and Vikravandi.

Ponnambalapatti, Thirupparaithurai, Manavasi, Sengurichi, Thirumandurai, Samayapuram, Velanchettiyur and Kozhinjipatti are the remaining toll plazas, located in the delta and southern parts of the state, which recorded the revision on Tuesday.