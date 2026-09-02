Vijay can be president of US too, quips Edappadi

COIMBATORE: Commenting on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s flying to Salem in a chartered flight, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday termed him a ‘costly chief minister’.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, he also said the TVK government will not complete five years in power. When asked about discussions on social media projecting Vijay as a possible candidate for the next PM, Palaniswami sarcastically said he could even become the US President, replacing Donald Trump.

Reacting to reports that a few more AIADMK MLAs were likely to join the TVK, Palaniswami said that one of the MLAs who had recently joined the party was dissatisfied. He also alleged that bribes had doubled from `10,000 to `20,000 under TVK government.