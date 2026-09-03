Aavin's Rs 20-cr missions to boost milk yield, reproductive efficiency of cows

CHENNAI: Aavin will undertake separate missions under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiatives (TANII) to improve the reproductive efficiency, growth and milk-yielding capacity of cows, at a total cost of Rs 20 crore.

Under the first mission, 4,000 jersey crossbred calves will be selected from across the state to study ways to reduce the age of puberty, accelerate conception, ensure complete growth and improve their future milk-yielding capacity. It will be carried out at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Making the announcement during the demand for grants for her department, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development C Vijayalakshmi said that the selected calves “will be provided with the required feed, deworming medicines and mineral mixtures. They will be impregnated using sex-sorted semen.”

The findings will subsequently be shared with dairy farmers to help increase milk production, the minister added.