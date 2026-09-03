Cashew processing unit to come up in TN's Pachamalai to empower tribal farmers

TIRUCHY: In a bid to empower tribal communities in Pachamalai, the Department of Tribal Welfare has proposed to form a Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) by bringing together around 200 cashew farmers. The move envisages setting up a value-added processing unit, enabling farmers to process and market their produce more effectively, thereby increasing their income.

Though tapioca is the main traditional crop cultivated in the Pachamalai hills, covering around 7,000 acres, poor returns have prompted farmers to diversify their crops with the support of the Tribal Welfare Department. A considerable number of farmers have taken up cashew cultivation in recent years, with the area under the crop now reaching around 1000 acres, official sources said.

Funded by the Tamil Nadu government and implemented by Annamalai University, the project aims to increase the annual income of tribal farmers, generate year-round employment in their locality and reduce seasonal distress migration, officials said. The department will take care of all aspects of running the company for the first three years after which local farmers will independently manage its operations, including processing, quality control and commercial distribution, said D Rangaraj, District Project Officer (Tribal Welfare).

“The Pachamalai Tribal Cashew Farmer Producer Company (PTCFPC) will be established with around 200 cashew farmers having consented to join the company. Key infrastructure under the project includes setting up a dedicated 500-kg-capacity cashew processing unit in Pachamalai. The government has allocated Rs 1.81 crore for the project,” he said.