Cashew processing unit to come up in TN's Pachamalai to empower tribal farmers

TIRUCHY: In a bid to empower tribal communities in Pachamalai, the Department of Tribal Welfare has proposed to form a Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) by bringing together around 200 cashew farmers. The move envisages setting up a value-added processing unit, enabling farmers to process and market their produce more effectively, thereby increasing their income.
Though tapioca is the main traditional crop cultivated in the Pachamalai hills, covering around 7,000 acres, poor returns have prompted farmers to diversify their crops with the support of the Tribal Welfare Department. A considerable number of farmers have taken up cashew cultivation in recent years, with the area under the crop now reaching around 1000 acres, official sources said.
Funded by the Tamil Nadu government and implemented by Annamalai University, the project aims to increase the annual income of tribal farmers, generate year-round employment in their locality and reduce seasonal distress migration, officials said. The department will take care of all aspects of running the company for the first three years after which local farmers will independently manage its operations, including processing, quality control and commercial distribution, said D Rangaraj, District Project Officer (Tribal Welfare).
“The Pachamalai Tribal Cashew Farmer Producer Company (PTCFPC) will be established with around 200 cashew farmers having consented to join the company. Key infrastructure under the project includes setting up a dedicated 500-kg-capacity cashew processing unit in Pachamalai. The government has allocated Rs 1.81 crore for the project,” he said.
R Pandian, president of the Tribal Cashew Farmers Welfare Association told TNIE that farmers from Pachamalai had been cultivating cashew for years. However, they have been unable to secure a reasonable price for their raw cashew nuts, he said.
“The proposed FPC will definitely be a boost for cashew farmers as it will enable them to earn better returns by adding value to their produce. Not only farmers but also other locals residents can get jobs at the unit, which will contribute to the overall economic development of the tribal community,” he said.
The department also plans to expand cashew cultivation across the Pachamalai hills in the future to increase raw nut production and meet growing commercial demand. By producing certified, high-quality cashew products and establishing direct market linkages, the initiative will reduce farmer’s dependence on middlemen and help them secure better returns for their produce, Rangaraj added.
Experts from ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research from Karnataka have come forward to impart training to adopt modern horticultural techniques from planting to harvest, said D Balu, Tribal Project Manager at Annamalai University said. To kick-start the initiative, the Tribal Welfare Department recently conducted a meeting at Chinna Illupur in Pachamalai hills. Officials from the tribal welfare, agricultural scientists, marketing experts, and a large gathering of local tribal cashew growers participated.