Damaged staircases make it difficult to clean water tanks, say pump operators in TN's Madurai

MADURAI: Pump operators working in various panchayats across Madurai raised concerns over the poor condition of staircases and ladders leading to overhead water tanks (OHTs), saying the damage is making routine chlorination and cleaning work difficult and unsafe.

CITU-Madurai (Rural) secretary Pon Krishnan said, “Maintaining OHT in rural areas is difficult because its elevation creates severe accessibility issues. Cleaning is also a safety risk, as the operator has to get inside and remove the silt whenever needed.”

Krishnan added that the steel ladders provided for accessing several OHTs had become rusty. Besides, many concrete stairs have broken in OHTs in Usilampatti, Chellampatti and Sedapatti, he pointed out.

A pump operator said their routine involved switching the water pumps on and off at scheduled times, generally in the early morning and evening, to supply water to local communities. “Most pump operators are aged between 40 and 50 years and receive a monthly honorarium of only Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000. Climbing the stairs is already difficult for them, and the condition becomes worse when the stairs are damaged or broken. As a result, the stairs of nearly one in five OHTs in the district have become unusable,” the operator said.