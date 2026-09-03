Devotees can use phones without camera inside TN temples, says minister

CHENNAI: While stressing that the ban on smartphones inside 52 major temples has been implemented to protect the “peaceful atmosphere” inside, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Wednesday clarified that the Rs 5 collected from devotees depositing their phones was not intended to generate revenue but to meet the operational costs involved in maintaining the counters.

In a statement, the minister said the ban on mobile phones could subsequently be extended to medium-sized and smaller temples. The uniform Rs 5 charge had been fixed keeping this possibility in mind, as it could otherwise be difficult for smaller temples to bear the maintenance costs entirely on their own.

“There is no restriction on carrying basic mobile phones that do not have facilities to take photographs or record videos. Arrangements have also been made through temple officials and security personnel to assist devotees in emergencies,” the minister said, requesting devotees to extend their cooperation in the implementation.

Reacting to the phone ban, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said there should be no objection to prohibiting reels featuring cinema songs from being made in temples and posting them on social media. A blanket ban on mobile phones, however, would cause difficulties for devotees, she said, suggesting restriction only in the sanctum sanctorum.