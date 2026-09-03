Former AIADMK IT wing head Ramachandran appointed as TN Startup chief

CHENNAI: The state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department has appointed Singai G Ramachandran as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission. The appointment comes after Sivarajah Ramanathan resigned as the mission’s director and CEO in June.

A G.O. on September 1 confirms Ramachandran’s appointment as the head of the state’s nodal agency for startups. He had previously held key positions in the AIADMK, including head of its IT wing for close to a decade. He had resigned from all party posts and primary membership in July, citing differences with the leadership. In August, he joined TVK in the presence of party chief Vijay.