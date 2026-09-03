IIT-Madras launches cloud training programme.

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with SWAYAM Plus, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education, has launched a 100-hour multi-cloud training programme with an aim to build industry-ready talent in cloud computing and cybersecurity, said a statement issued by institute.

The Multi-Cloud Foundation with Security Programme will provide training across the three leading cloud platforms - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) - while also covering essential cloud security concepts. The first batch begins on September 10, and applications will close on September 9.

The programme will be conducted through live online classes with faculty from the IIT-M and will include a two-day campus immersion at the campus. As on-campus components are also included the batch size has been kept limited. Students, graduates and working professionals can enrol in the course.

The curriculum also includes cloud security modules covering threat detection, identity hardening, encryption, compliance, security monitoring and incident response. It additionally introduces learners to multi-cloud architecture and practical applications.

The top 5% of performers will receive placement support, added the statement.