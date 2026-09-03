Madras HC asks DGP to file report on safe-keeping of CCTV data as per SC order

CHENNAI: Holding that non-compliance of the Supreme Court orders on maintaining electronic evidence such as CCTV footage and call detail records (CDR) regarding cases in which probe is ongoing, will warrant contempt of court action, the Madras High Court on Wednesday suo motu impleaded the Director General of Police and directed him to file an explanation. The court also said not keeping the CCTV footage even for a minute less than the period set by the SC is breach of the apex court order.
The comments and directions were made by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing a petition filed by a suspended sub-inspector, formerly attached to the Civil Supplies-CID, Salem, seeking directions to the DVAC officer concerned to furnish him the CCTV footage and CDR details in connection with an FIR registered against him and three other personnel.
Alleging that the DVAC FIR on bribery charges against them was falsely registered, he sought directions to authorities concerned to furnish this electronic evidence for the period between September 15, 2025, and October 15, 2025, so that he could prove his innocence.
Senior counsel R Shunmugasundaram, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the CCTV footage and the CDR are essential for the investigations and for the trial. The Supreme Court has mandated the investigating authorities to maintain such electronic evidence for 18 months in cases of ongoing investigations.
A division bench of the Madras High Court also has held the same and then Advocate General (AG) had given an undertaking before the bench in this connection, he told the court.
Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani, representing the DVAC, submitted that the footage was preserved for only 15 days.Expressing dismay and anguish over the non-compliance of the apex court order in this regard, the judge said, “Maintaining CCTV footage for even a minute less than the SC order will be breach of such order warranting contempt of court action.”
The judge adjourned the hearing by a week.
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