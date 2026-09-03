Madras HC asks DGP to file report on safe-keeping of CCTV data as per SC order

CHENNAI: Holding that non-compliance of the Supreme Court orders on maintaining electronic evidence such as CCTV footage and call detail records (CDR) regarding cases in which probe is ongoing, will warrant contempt of court action, the Madras High Court on Wednesday suo motu impleaded the Director General of Police and directed him to file an explanation. The court also said not keeping the CCTV footage even for a minute less than the period set by the SC is breach of the apex court order.

The comments and directions were made by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing a petition filed by a suspended sub-inspector, formerly attached to the Civil Supplies-CID, Salem, seeking directions to the DVAC officer concerned to furnish him the CCTV footage and CDR details in connection with an FIR registered against him and three other personnel.

Alleging that the DVAC FIR on bribery charges against them was falsely registered, he sought directions to authorities concerned to furnish this electronic evidence for the period between September 15, 2025, and October 15, 2025, so that he could prove his innocence.