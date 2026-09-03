Madras HC directs action against revenue officials, cops over negligence of duty

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Ranipet Collector and the superintendent of police to hold an inquiry and take appropriate action against the revenue and the police personnel for negligence in discharging official duties as they failed to survey a land citing the reasons of a person raising objections for the exercise. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy issued the directions on the petition filed by E Parvathi of Porur, near Chennai.

The petitioner had applied for the survey of her land measuring 13 cents in two survey numbers at Kalavai village in Ranipet District on Feb. 8, 2025.

The officials of the revenue and survey departments, along with a police constable, went for surveying the land on July 13, 2026 after a delay of one-and-a-half years.

However, they abandoned the exercise citing objections from R Balamurugan, a resident of the neighbourhood. Aggrieved over this, the woman approached the high court.

The judge, in a recent order, said the revenue and the survey department personnel should have either sought additional police protection or lodged a complaint against Balamurugan for obstructing them from discharging their duty, and the policeman not restraining him reflects a highly lethargic attitude.