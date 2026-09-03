Madras HC seeks report on status of probe into swindling of social justice hostel fund

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sivaganga District Crime Branch to file a report on the status of the investigation into a case pertaining to misappropriation of welfare amount sanctioned for students in Social Justice Hostels.

A bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel also directed the Sivaganga collector to file a report on the disciplinary proceedings initiated against officials involved in the misappropriation.

The directions were issued on a PIL filed by A Sakthivel, state president of Suthanthira Tholilalar Katchi, seeking a CB-CID probe into the above case. The case was adjourned to October 6.

According to Sakthivel, the state government paid monthly assistance to students of social justice hostels to buy essential requirements like bathing soap, hair oil, etc. It paid Rs 100 per month for school students studying in Classes VI to XII and Rs 150 per month to college students.