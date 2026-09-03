Mention trustees' names omitted from invite in temple plaque: Madras HC

MADURAI: Slamming the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department for excluding the names of the board of trustees of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in its consecration invite, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to mention the trustees' names in the commemorative plaque which would be installed after the ceremony. This should be done so that there are 'no unnecessary complaints or politicking in the religious affairs', the court added.

Justice C Saravanan gave the direction on Wednesday, while disposing of a petition filed by one of the five trustees of the temple, D Subbulakshmi, alleging deletion of the trustees' names from the invite.

The judge criticised the executive officer for deviating from the past and existing practice of printing the names of the trustees in invitations prepared for consecrations and other religious events of the temple.

He referred to Rule 14 of the Functioning of the Board of Trustees Rules, which stated that all matters relating to the administration of the religious institution shall be decided at the meetings of the Board of Trustees. The Executive Officer (EO) or the Chairman of the Board of Trustees shall carry into effect the decisions of the Board of Trustees after obtaining the orders of the competent authority on individual subjects, he noted.