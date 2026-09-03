Mettupalayam-Avinashi road expansion works hit by two-month delay

COIMBATORE: The widening of the Mettupalayam-Avinashi road has come to a standstill at several locations for nearly two months, raising concerns, particularly over the delay in completing bridge and road works.

The 38-km stretch between Mettupalayam and Avinashi via Annur is being widened from a two-lane road into a four-lane highway. As part of the project, new bridges are being constructed, and existing infrastructure is being widened at locations where required.

Construction of new bridges is under way near Nadoor in Mettupalayam and at the junction leading to the Government Arts College on the Annur Road. However, work has remained suspended for around two months. At Nadoor, the reinforcement rods installed for the bridge have reportedly been left exposed, raising concerns over possible deterioration.

Around 10 houses located along the roadside near the Nadoor bridge were vacated and demolished to facilitate the expansion. Residents said more than two months after the demolition, there has been little progress on the corresponding road-widening work. They have urged the district administration and Highways Department officials to expedite both the bridge construction and road expansion.