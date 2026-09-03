Nagapattinam residents demand restoration of emergency care at former headquarters hospital.

NAGAPATTINAM: A one-day hunger strike was held at Auri Thidal near Perarignar Anna Bus Stand on Wednesday, demanding the restoration of emergency care services to the erstwhile district government headquarters hospital in the town.

Protesters said the hospital, which previously functioned as the district headquarters hospital, now provides only maternity and outpatient services with limited staff and facilities, and emergency cases are referred to Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital in Orathur.

Protesters wanted the services to be restored to the hospital to ensure emergency care to residents of nearby areas.

“The district headquarters hospital had functioned in Nagapattinam for around 110 years before a medical college hospital was established in Orathur, about 10 km beyond the Nagapattinam municipal and Assembly constituency limits,” said MGK Nizamudeen, Nagapattinam Ex-MLA.

“Citing regulations that a district hospital should not continue in a town where a medical college has been established, the hospital was shifted to Vedaranyam. The medical college itself was not established within Nagapattinam constituency limits,” Nizamudeen claimed.