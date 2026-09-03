Preliminary inspections over, CM yet to take call on TN secretariat site

CHENNAI: As the TVK government is actively considering shifting the century-old Secretariat, officials from various departments, including the Revenue and Public Works, recently conducted preliminary inspections at a few locations, including Pattinapakkam in Chennai.

Sources said a preliminary report has been submitted to the CM which is under consideration. “Once the CM gives the green light and makes an official announcement, the next steps for the project will be initiated,” a government official said.

The official said environmental and legal issues were also taken into consideration while identifying the proposed sites. “The Madurai bench of the Madras HC had earlier directed the state government to ensure that no new buildings are constructed on waterbodies and that natural watercourses are not polluted.

These aspects were also discussed during the inspection process,” the official said. Officials also conducted soil and rock tests at the proposed locations to determine whether the land was suitable for the construction of a major government complex.

Responding to a query from TNIE on the construction plans, the official said a DPR will have to be prepared by the PWD before the construction begins. However, the PWD does not have sufficient land to take up such a project. “Therefore, the Revenue Department has been asked to identify suitable land for the proposed Secretariat. The land identification process is currently under way,” the official added.