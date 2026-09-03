Private engineers to approve building plans in TN to expedite approvals

CHENNAI: Planning authorities in Tamil Nadu will soon authorise registered engineers as third parties to issue building plan approvals, a move aimed at speeding up the approval process and reducing the need for applicants to approach government offices.

The move is based on an announcement in the ongoing state assembly session by Minister B Rajkumar, who said that third-party certification for residential, commercial and industrial buildings will reduce the time taken for getting building plan approvals.

A housing and urban development department official said that the state has close to 2,000 registered engineers, and a government order will be issued to authorise them to provide building permissions. Presently, building plan permissions for such buildings are being issued by concerned local bodies and planning authorities depending on the size and extent of the buildings.

Under the proposed system, authorised professionals will certify whether buildings comply with prescribed development and building regulations. For residential buildings, third-party certification is proposed for projects with an FSI area of up to 8,070 sq ft (750 sq m).

Building approvals will be issued based on the certificate issued by the authorised third party. The facility will also be extended to commercial buildings with an FSI area of up to 3,230 sq ft (300 sq m). For industries, third-party certification is proposed for factory buildings with a built-up area of up to 26,900 sq ft (2,500 sq m) located in the SIDCO, SIPCOT, ELCOT and other approved industrial estates.