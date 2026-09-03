TN CM Vijay to move resolution for use of Tamil in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay will move a resolution in the Assembly on Thursday urging the centre to take steps to facilitate the use of Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court.

Sources said the resolution is likely to point out that Tamil is the official language of Tamil Nadu and that State Act, 1956, permits its use in recording evidence and issuing judgments and orders.

It may also cite constitutional and statutory provisions enabling the use of the state’s official language in HC proceedings with the President’s prior consent.

Sources also said the resolution may refer to the Assembly’s unanimous resolution of December 6, 2006, and the reply of the then Union Law Minister in the Rajya Sabha in February 2018 that the proposal had been referred to the Chief Justice of India and that the Full Court of the Supreme Court had not agreed to it.

The resolution is likely to underscore the advances in legal Tamil, translation, e-courts, legal databases and AI and how these have changed the circumstances, warranting reconsideration of the issue.