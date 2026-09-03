TN delta farmers pin hopes on medium, short-term paddy varieties this season

THANJAVUR: With the delayed release of water from Mettur dam for samba irrigation, farmers are planning to sow medium-term and short-term paddy varieties in the samba and thaladi season, and have urged the Agriculture Department to provide seeds free of cost or at least with a subsidy, at the earliest.

Delta farmers usually cultivate long-term paddy varieties such as CR 1009 and ADT 51 which are of 150-155 days duration. CR1009 variety is also tolerant to submergence in floodwater and ADT 51 has high milling recovery. However, farmers said they can no longer afford to raise such long-term varieties.

V Mariappan, a farmer from Pulavankadu said, “We need medium-term varieties like ADT 39, CO-43 which are of 120-135 days duration. These varieties were introduced more than 10 years ago and are not eligible for subsidy. Taking into consideration the delayed release of water, the government should supply these seeds free of cost, or at least with subsidy.”

While farmers like R Sukumaran of Kakkarai near Orathanadu also demanded supply of medium-term varieties like IR -20, TPS 5, those like P Sukumaran of Tirupponthurthi said water level in Mettur dam would be insufficient to raise even these varieties.

“We need at least 95 tmcft of water from the dam in addition to 35 tmcft of rainwater during north east monsoon to complete samba cultivation. However, water level at the dam currently stands only at 50 tmcft now, considering 5 tmcft of dead storage,” he said.