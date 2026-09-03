Upgraded Vandalur zootorium set to make wildlife education interactive

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur has opened a remodelled, technology-enabled Zoo Interpretation Centre, named Zootorium, exclusively for school students to make wildlife education more interactive and engaging.

The upgraded facility combines interactive learning models, digital technology and creative interpretation techniques to help children understand wildlife, biodiversity and conservation. The Zootorium was established at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore.

The reception area of the Zootorium has been designed on the theme of the Western Ghats, offering students an introduction to the biodiversity of one of India’s important ecological regions, a release from zoo management said.

Among the key attractions is an interactive multiplication table using holographic technology. A specially designed study table will help students understand ecological concepts, including food chains, food webs and predator-prey relationships.

The centre also has an interactive zoo layout that marks the locations of animals, allowing students to understand the spatial arrangement of the park and learn about the species housed there. Two wildlife-themed selfie points have also been set up, with photographs capable of being shared directly through WhatsApp.