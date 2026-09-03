Vijay will be PM with Rahul Gandhi's support, says TVK MLA

CHENNAI: The ‘Rahul or Vijay for PM’ debate is rumbling on with leaders of TVK and Congress wanting their chieftain to be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

While Congress leaders have made it clear that Rahul Gandhi remains their choice, TVK legislator Kanimozhi Santhosh on Wednesday said Vijay would become the PM, with Rahul himself paving the way for him. Kanimozhi – an astrologer – who claims to have predicted C Joseph Vijay’s ascension to CM-ship, was confident that Rahul will make Vijay the PM in 2029.

On Wednesday, the Kavundampalayam MLA, before taking part in the Assembly proceedings, predicted that Vijay would become PM in 2029. She said the next PM would come from TN.

She further elaborated, “It was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who helped our Thalapathy (Vijay) sit in the CM’s seat. So, he himself will hold Thalapathy’s hand and take him to Delhi in 2029 and make him sit there (as PM).”

When asked by the media who would be Tamil Nadu CM if Vijay became PM, she replied, “Let’s see when it comes.” On the other hand, Congress is batting for Rahul, saying he has the support of the Tamil Nadu CM.