Bottle buy-back row: Over 100 liquor outlets remain shut in TN

CHENNAI: Over 100 Tasmac shops remained shut in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Thursday as the employees staged a protest demanding separate staff to handle the bottles as part of buy-back scheme. They also want the government to bear the operational expenses incurred by the outlets.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, an employee working at a Tasmac outlet in Kundrathur said the recent salary hike announced by the state government has not addressed the financial burden faced by workers at the shop level.

“Employees are still handling the bottle buy-back scheme. In some outlets, we have to arrange workers and pay their wages from our own pockets. We are also bearing loading and unloading charges and commission charges for obtaining coins required for daily transactions,” the employee said.

“If the government does not address these issues, we are planning to expand the protest statewide,” another employee said.