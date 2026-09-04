Bottle buy-back row: Over 100 liquor outlets remain shut in TN

CHENNAI: Over 100 Tasmac shops remained shut in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Thursday as the employees staged a protest demanding separate staff to handle the bottles as part of buy-back scheme. They also want the government to bear the operational expenses incurred by the outlets.
Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, an employee working at a Tasmac outlet in Kundrathur said the recent salary hike announced by the state government has not addressed the financial burden faced by workers at the shop level.
“Employees are still handling the bottle buy-back scheme. In some outlets, we have to arrange workers and pay their wages from our own pockets. We are also bearing loading and unloading charges and commission charges for obtaining coins required for daily transactions,” the employee said.
“If the government does not address these issues, we are planning to expand the protest statewide,” another employee said.
However, Tasmac officials alleged the protest is also linked to the recent crackdown on employees collecting additional charges from consumers. Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh while announcing a nearly 100% salary hike for employees working in liquor outlets earlier this week, issued a strict warning against selling liquor above the maximum retail price ).
Tasmac had also provided a toll-free number for consumers to lodge complaints regarding overcharging and other irregularities. The official said around 230 employees had been placed under suspension in recent days based on complaints received from consumers.
Meanwhile, Tasmac has recently invited bids to implement the bottle buy-back scheme. Employees who were not participating in the protest had been asked to open the outlets and resume sales. The government would take steps to address the employees’ concerns, the official added.